PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)-
Hurricane Florence hasn't hit the coast as of Monday, but people are already packing sandbags as they wait for the storm's arrival along the Carolina coast. There's a team in Pickens County getting ready to head to the coast too.
"We'll have a traditional white water rafting boat, which is like the blue boat directly behind me," Sgt. Robert Porter.
He's the coordinator with the emergency management water response team. He's worked a mission similar to this one.
"Hurricane Matthew stalled over North Carolina and it created significant flooding in South Carolina," Porter said.
He and others evacuated people there and so they know they need equipment like life jackets and reflective gear so they can see and be seen at night.
"Mainly for the water containment's is the insect and wildlife population are the biggest dangers in a flood response," Porter said.
He says be prepared and have medicine, importnat documents, and pets ready to go.
"It comes down to making hard life decisions about what you need immediate wise and what you can replace property wise later," Porter said.
Pierce Womack says this is a joint effort. Ten people from different agencies throughout Pickens County are headed to the coast.
"We'll be sending a self-sustaining team that could self-deploy on its own for up to a week," Womack said.
He's the deputy director with Pickens County Emergency Management.
"We're trying to equal out and send what we can, but also keep enough here where we're prepared in the Upstate," Womack said.
The team is ready as they wait for their orders to head to the coast.
