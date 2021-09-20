PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens City Fire said they assisted Pickens Rural Fire during a fire near Thistlewood Road on Monday night.
Pickens City Fire officials said the a small outbuilding caught fire but firefighters were able to put out the flames. They added that no injuries were reported during the incident.
