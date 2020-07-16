PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens city administrator announced Thursday that the city is parting ways with police Chief Travis Riggs.
City leaders unanimously agreed to “move the police department in a different
direction to better serve and protect its citizens.”
“The City of Pickens would like to thank Travis Riggs for his service to the city and its police department,” said Phillip Trotter, City Administrator, in a printed statement.
Trotter added, “Moving forward, we will work hard to find the best
candidate to lead the police department.”
Lieutenant Sam Byers will serve as the interim head of the department.
“We would like to thank Lieutenant Byers for assuming
these responsibilities, and we pledge our continued support to every member of the City of Pickens police department,” Trotter stated.
