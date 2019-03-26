Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Pickens High School announced the hiring of a new head basketball coach for the boys basketball team.
According to Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Chad Smith, Coach Jeff Harrelson will be joining the Blue Flame family and bringing 24 years of basketball coaching experience with him.
Harrelson, who has been a coach since 1995 has worked as an assistant at J.L Mann and assistant at Berea and then a Head coach at Berea, Mauldin, and assistant at Travelers Rest.
During his time coaching, Coach Harrelson has coached in three upper-state championships and his teams have won the region championship seven times.
Harrelson has also been named Region Coach of the Year three times.
In addition to coaching basketball at Pickens High, Coach Harrelson will be teaching math at Pickens High School beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.
The school will be hosting a “Meet the Coach” night for players and parents to meet Coach Harrelson and hear more about Coach Harrelson’s plans for the Blue Flame Basketball program Thursday March 28th at 6pm in the Pickens High School Cafeteria.
