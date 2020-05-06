Pickens senior sendoff.jpg

(Provided)

PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens High School said they will host a “Senior Sendoff” ceremony on Friday, May 15.

The event will be at 8:20 p.m.

One senior and their family members per car can participate and must stay in their cars.

Participants will turn into the student parking lot and follow the path to the stadium and then go out at the bus loop.

Teachers and staff will be lined up along the route to cheer on the Class of 2020.

The school said graduation plans are still being devised.

