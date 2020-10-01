PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced Thursday that a Pickens man was sentenced to prison for robbing an Easley bank back in 2019.
Wilkins said Billy Joe Bush Sr., 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to entering a bank with intent to steal and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Bush went into the Palmetto Health Credit Union in Easley on April 19, 2019 and gave the teller a note that claimed he had a gun and demanded money. He fled the building with cash and was arrested by Easley police the next day.
Bush also pleaded guilty to an unrelated domestic violence offense from 2018 and was given a concurrent 10-year sentence for that crime.
