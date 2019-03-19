PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Tuesday Aaron Beach, 32, of Pickens was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy.
The abuse happened on July 4 and 5, 2016 at a home in Easley.
Beach recorded video and photos of the abuse and sent those media files to a woman in Virginia, who then called police.
A jury convicted Beach Tuesday for criminal sexual conduct first degree and sexual exploitation of a minor first degree.
The judge issued a life sentence plus 20 years in prison.
“This extensive sentence will send the message that child predators and their deviant actions will not be tolerated in our communities,” Wilkins stated in a news release.
