Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday June 17, the office of 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said that 37-year-old, Kelsie Travan McMullen, pleaded guilty before the start of his scheduled trial on Monday.
According to the solicitor's office, McMullen pleaded guilty to armed robbery, burglary in the first degree, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The solicitor's office says that on March 15, 2018 McMullen entered a victims' home in Pickens County while armed with a rifle. Documents say McMullen pointed the rifle at two minor children in the living room, telling them to sit down and be quiet before he moved throughout the house and located the two adults in the bedroom.
The prosecution says that McMullen demanded money while threatening to kill the children if the parents did not comply.
A judge sentenced McMullen to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office investigated this crime.
More news: Two adults and six children forced from home after house fire in Seneca Wednesday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.