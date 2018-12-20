PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a Pickens man is going to prison for killing another man over a dispute regarding overdue rent payments.
Richard Hagins, 60, pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
On August 26, 2016, Hagins stabbed Jeff Chandler ten times during a dispute over $190 in late rent payments. One of the stab wounds punctured Chandler’s heart and he died at the scene.
