PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens Police Department announces that Pickens Police Patches were stolen off of the goat figures that are used for an ongoing game that the officers host weekly.
Officers announced the robbery via Facebook on Tuesday.
The goats are used in a game called "Goats on the Run." The game involves members of the community finding the goats using clues given by officers.
Officers say they are trying to narrow down when the patches were taken. Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact them.
