PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens police need your help finding a woman they say assaulted two Walmart employees while trying to steal from the store.
According to a Facebook post from the department's page, the woman tried to steal more than $400 worth of merchandise. They posted a surveillance photo of the woman, but said they were trying to get a clearer image to share as well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pickens PD.
