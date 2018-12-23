Pickens Walmart suspect

Police say this woman assaulted two Walmart employees while trying to steal from the store. (Photo: Pickens PD/ December 23, 2018)

PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens police need your help finding a woman they say assaulted two Walmart employees while trying to steal from the store.

According to a Facebook post from the department's page, the woman tried to steal more than $400 worth of merchandise. They posted a surveillance photo of the woman, but said they were trying to get a clearer image to share as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pickens PD.

