PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Face-to-face instruction will resume next week for all students not enrolled in virtual options, according to the School District of Pickens County.
According to the School District, students will return to face-to-face instructions Monday, Aug. 23. The School District said face-to-face instruction is scheduled for the next three weeks.
SDPC said they plan to monitor conditions closely and update the protocols every three weeks as the school year continues.
SDPC said it is vital for families to keep in mind that within any three week window, a school or grade level may revert to temporary virtual online learning if the well-being of students or employees is compromised.
They also provided a link to its safety revisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.