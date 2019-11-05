PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) When you walk into Tony's Restaurant in Pickens you can find specials on the menu and a cold one in a cooler.
“I’ve been here 36 years," Tony Kobach said.
He owns the restaurant.
“We do some beer and wine from Monday through Saturday, but we are not allowed to sell any on Sunday," Kobach said.
That's why he hopes a "yes" vote on a Sunday Alcohol Sales referendum in the City of Pickens will change that.
“Why should we lose that business when they could come here and spend the money in Pickens instead of going to Oconee County," Kobach said.
He says he loses money, but a "yes" vote could pour in new business not only for his place but the city as well.
“Probably at least will boost the business up to 10 percent," he said.
A "yes" vote would mean customers could buy beer and wine at restaurants and places like gas stations and grocery stores on Sunday and if a restaurant owner has a proper liquor license, liquor could be served on Sunday too.
“I enjoy the town, this is my town. I feel this is where I belong," Kobach said.
Those who work with the Pickens Chamber of Commerce say a "yes" vote will also affect the hospitality tax and money from food and drinks can be re-purposed to help fund revitalization projects to attract new businesses to the city.
“We should have the freedom to serve beer and wine on Sundays," Kobach said.
However, not everyone agrees with a "yes" vote. There are church members in the community who say they don't want to see alcohol sold on Sunday because they don't think it's the right thing to do.
Ultimately, the "yes" votes won Tuesday, but not by a wide margin.
