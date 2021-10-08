PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens High School announced Friday that tonight's game has been cancelled.
The Pickens High School versus Hendersonville High School varsity football game set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Pickens has been cancelled, according to a tweet.
The Pickens vs Hendersonville game at Bruce Field for tonight has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/03fNunhcIR— Pickens High School (@PickensHighSC) October 8, 2021
The school did not say the reason for cancelling the game or if it will be rescheduled.
