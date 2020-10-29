RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The driver of a pickup truck has been arrested for allegedly hitting four people who were removing a tree from a Rutherford County roadway Thursday morning, killing one of them according to North Carolina state troopers.
According to NCSHP, the incident unfolded around 10:14 a.m. along Pearidge Road near Collins Road, near the Bostic community. They say the pickup hit the four people, then fled the scene. One person died because of injuries from the collision, and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries. The fourth person was treated on-scene and released.
While NCSHP declined to identify the parties involved, they did confirm the driver of the pickup truck was located and arrested. Exact charges have not yet been named, but we have been promised updated information as soon as it is available.
