SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Interstate Fair is back and celebrating 75 years of family tradition!
The fair will open their gates to all of Spartanburg and surrounding counties on Monday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 17 at 575 Fairgrounds Road.
The following events will be available at the fair:
- K9s in Flight
- Lew-E The Clown
- DLG Livestock and Petting Zoo
- Monkey Business
- Helicopter Rides
- Farm Animal Barn
- Free Live Music EVERY NIGHT
- American Pro Wrestling
- Dr. Magical Balloons
- Nick's Kids Show
Click here to view a list of the schedule times.
"The fair is a long standing family tradition shared by generations. Bring your family, bring your friends, and make memories! Our goal is for every visitor that comes through our gates to enjoy their visit!" said organizers.
