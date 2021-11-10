GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Piedmont Natural Gas officials say they've settled on a route for a new pipeline needed to serve the growing population.
The pipeline, which is part of the company's Greenville County Reliability Project, has drawn criticism in the past from elected officials, landowners and environmentalists.
Piedmont has hosted several events with the community to discuss the project and to get input on the proposed routes.
“Working directly with this community and the impacted landowners has not only given us a clear path forward for this project, it also has allowed Piedmont to hear firsthand what’s important to the people of this community," said Piedmont Natural Gas community relations manager Hank McCullough.
The company chose the "blue route," begins near the post office in Taylors and ends off Highway 25.
The total route will be about 12 miles long. Land surveys begin next year, with construction starting in 2023 and the wrapping up in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.