TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Piedmont Park Fire District says that it helped to shelter 20 Paris Elementary School students during a tornado warning on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters say that a bus had already departed for its afternoon ride home with students when the driver was alerted of a tornado warning and was told to take shelter with the children.
Piedmont Park Fire District says that the children were transported in to a safe room at the fire station and were given coloring books while they waited out the storm.
MORE NEWS: No damage after lightning strikes high school Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.