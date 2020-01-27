Trina Smith is one of three owners at All Clear Plumbing on Piedmont Highway.
"We're very proud to be in Piedmont. We love this community, we love the area," she said.
But on the morning of January 17th, she says one of her workers showed up to find all the side bins of their trucks--normally parked in the back--open.
"We immediately knew," Smith recalled. "Obviously, they were not left like that the night before."
"He came in about 4 in the morning. He actually took his time; he was here--trying to get in several of the trucks by drilling the locks out of them," she added.
The tapes tell the story.
Trina says this footage from their security cameras shows the suspect in the act. We see him first out front.
"We do think he's a local guy," she said. "We do see him on camera actually walking over here from across the street."
In the back of the business, we also see the man enter a trailer. The video shows him going through multiple trucks, almost getting stuck for a moment.
"We had thousands of dollars worth of hand told stolen," Smith said.
Trina also says thousands of dollars in damages were done to the vehicles.
"We're here to provide economic impact, and jobs, in the community," she said.
She added--they're not angry with their town. Just hurt by one bad egg.
"We're disappointed this would happen in a community that we love so much, that we care so much about; that we've been involved with--that we're trying to make a difference here," said Smith.
So far, deputies haven't said anything about who this suspect is. But Trina does think it's someone nearby.
"He actually stole our wheelbarrow to put all the tools in, and he left by wheeling the stuff away," she explained.
She hopes someone who knows something comes forward soon, as they begin the process of replacing what was taken...and rebuilding trust.
"Let's get this guy out of the community, so the community is a safer place for everybody," she said.
