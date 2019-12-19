FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced Thursday that Pierburg US, LLC, will expand its existing operations in Greenville County. The $27 million investment will create 95 new jobs.
Pierburg US, LLC currently has a 100,000-square-foot facility on Southchase Court in Fountain Inn that produces exhaust gas recirculation modules, bypass valves, and components for electric throttle controls.
The $27 million investment will allow the company to install four new production lines within its existing facility over the next five years.
The expansion is expected to be complete in 2024.
People who want to work at Pierburg US, LLC team should visit https://us.rheinmetall-automotive.com/career/.
