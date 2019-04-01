(FOX CAROLINA) -- Pigeon Forge Guide has pranked their readers for April Fool's Day, with a fake press release claiming Kanye West bought the Dollywood Park in Tennessee.
The critically acclaimed artist took to Twitter to announce the news, sharing a link to the official press release with the text, “Y’all ready for YEEZYWOOD???”
According to the false press release, the popular theme park in Pigeon Forge, TN will transition from Dollywood to Yeezywood in the spring of 2020.
West will also assume control of Dollywood’s Splash Country, the waterpark located adjacent to Dollywood, which will be rebranded as Ye’s Splash Pad. While the official announcement did not disclose the financial details of the deal, the Knoxville News Sentinel is reporting that West paid $130 million for both the theme park and waterpark via his company DONDA.
As detailed in the false press release, Kanye West has ambitious plans for his new venture in Pigeon Forge. The 21-time Grammy winner told the media,
“Yeezywood is going to be the most incredible theme park on the planet. Period. It’s going to be like Willy Wonka and Space Jam had a baby that was injected with raw plutonium. It’s going to be a religious experience. People will literally never sleep again after they leave. We’re going to burn Disney World to the ground.”
At the end of the fake press release, the authors finally admitted to the hoax:
This entire story has been an April Fools’ Day joke! You can breathe a big sigh of relief; Dolly Parton has no plans to sell Dollywood to Kanye West (or any other celebrities). The South’s favorite theme park is perfect just the way it is. Plus, no one can compete with Dolly. If this article has gotten you in the mood to visit Dollywood, be sure to click here for Dollywood coupons and discounts!
Interested readers can view the original article here.
