SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg City Council announced on Monday that a Piggly Wiggly store will be coming to South Church St., an area that has not had a grocery store in over a year and a half.
The announcement was made at a city council meeting.
Earlier this year, the city council approved $600,000 in funding for a grocery store to be built along South Church St.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
