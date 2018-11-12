MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP/ FOX Carolina) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said firefighters responded to an area near the Springmaid pier after a small plane crashed into the ocean on Monday.
Myrtle Beach Fire Water Rescue crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the ocean surf near Springmaid Pier. There was only 1 person on board at the time of the crash. The pilot is safe on the beach at this time.— Myrtle Beach FD (@MyrtleBeachFire) November 12, 2018
Per the AP, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Chief Tom Gwyer says a good Samaritan pulled the pilot out of the plane and brought the person to shore. Gwyer says the pilot was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and is in critical condition. Officials say the pilot was the only person on board.
Myrtle Beach International Airport spokesman Kirk Lovell says he does not know if the plane was arriving or departing from the Myrtle Beach airport.
No word yet on what caused the plane to crash.
