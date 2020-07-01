Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina have confirmed that a F-16CM crashed late Tuesday night, resulting in the pilot's death.
According to a statement on their Facebook page, the pilot of the F-16CM crashed around 11:30 p.m. during a routine training mission at the base.
The name of the pilot is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family.
News outlets in Columbia are reporting the plane was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing.
The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Buncombe County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.