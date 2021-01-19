GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- The FBI says that a Pilot Mountain man was been taken into custody on Tuesday and is being charged in connection with the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This is the first federal arrest of a suspect in North Carolina in connection to the Capitol riots, according to the FBI.
The bureau says that Christoper Raphael Spencer is charged with:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority.
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
- Obstruction of Justice.
The FBI says that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C. will prosecute the case.
MORE NEWS: Little girl’s beloved turkey shot and killed over game commission law
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.