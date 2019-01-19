PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The top 16 pinball players in South Carolina descended on Pelzer Saturday afternoon to play for glory and the title as the state's best pinballer.
The International Flipper Pinball Association held its State Championship Series across the country, with South Carolina's fittest flippers going to Kennebunk's on West Georgia Road.
After a day of pinball, Fred Richardson took home the state title, and will represent South Carolina at the North American Championship this March in Las Vegas.
Here's the full list of standings for today's championship:
- Fred Richardson
- Joe Albertson
- John Hegele
- Jake Schulte
- Marcelo Campos Hazan
- Pat Pietras
- Heath Ashley
- David Benke
- Miles Bridges
- Steve Bertok
- Ken Grant
- Todd Reynolds
- Tony Evans
- Jakob Patterson
- John Frazier
- Sarah Lindsay
