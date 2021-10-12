ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman has been detained after cutting another woman's neck in an armed robbery incident at a church in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Police said around 7:45 a.m., a suspect was trying to steal a woman's purse at St. Mary's of the Angels Catholic Church on White Street in Anderson. In the process, the victim's neck was superficially cut and she was transported to the hospital.
The suspect was identified as Tracey Mims, 47, and has been detained, according to police.
The department mentioned the church had a trespassing notice against Mims prior to the incident.
This is all the information that we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Piedmont Interstate Fair is back and celebrating 75 years of tradition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.