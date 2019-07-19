BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) — Buncombe County is now home to a state park, a bill signed into law says.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed bills into law this month that protects Pisgah State View Park and three new state trails, including two in Western North Carolina.
The new laws allow the addition of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains range in McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties and the Over mountain Victory State Trail, reaching across Avery, Mitchell, McDowell, Burke, Rutherford, Polk, Caldwell, Wilkes and Surry counties.
“These new parks and trails will conserve important wildlife habitats and support North Carolina’s flourishing outdoor recreation industry,” Cooper said in a news release.
A state trail is comprised of multiple connected sections, each sponsored by a state or federal agency, local government or private landowner working in partnership to fund, build, and maintain the trail.
“People love parks and trails, so I’m pleased that we’ll be able to provide new opportunities for our residents and visitors to experience some of the most spectacular places in our state,” Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi H. Hamilton said in the news release.
The entire bill can be viewed here.
