(CNN) Some Pittsburgh polling stations on Tuesday handed out voting stickers that reflected the mood of a grieving and healing city.
A polling place near Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 Jews on October 27 in the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history, distributed the now familiar "Stronger Than Hate" stickers featuring a modified version of the Steelers logo, CNN affiliate KDKA reported.
On the sticker, the yellow star is substituted with the Jewish Star of David.
Voters received the stickers at the Carnegie Library in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, the center of Jewish life in Pittsburgh, the station reported.
The modified logo has become a symbol for many Pittsburgh residents, KDKA reported.
On Sunday, the Steelers paid tribute to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims with custom-made cleats bearing the modified logo.
Nearly 100 members of the Steelers organization attended the funeral of two of the victims last week, including president Art Rooney II and head coach Mike Tomlin.
The logo has made its way around the internet since the tragedy, and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto made it his Twitter profile picture.
