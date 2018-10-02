GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville business that employs special needs people is gaining some attention for a sign on its door.
The owner of Pizza Inn on Woodruff Road, Amanda Cartagine said a customer complained about one of her special needs employees and asked she hang a sign to alert customers about her staff member.
So she did, saying she hires all of God’s children.
Cartagine said her employees are like her kids, so when a customer was being rude, she made her rebuttal with the sign.
The sign reads “We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer and hire all of God’s children.”
The sign has received a lot of attention on social media and at the store.
Cartagine hopes it can be a lesson to everyone to be more accepting of people from all walks of life.
“I want to be able to communicate in a way that is not overly rude but gets my point across. It was the first thing that came to my mind,” Cartagine said.
