GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – There is a new place for food, drink, and entertainment near downtown Greenville.
It’s called Gather GVL and is the city’s first open-air food court.
Gather is at 126 Augusta Street, within walking distance of Fluor Field, and features 13 different restaurants, most of them built from recycled shipping containers.
Featured restaurants include:
- Hen Dough Chicken & Donuts
- Greenville Beer Exchange
- Rocky Moo
- Mercado Cantina
- KO Burger
- Taglio Pizzeria
- Saki Aki
- Mike’s Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork
- Sweet Sippin
- Cocobowlz
- Prost! German Style Food & Drink
- The Pasta Addict
- West End Coffee Bar
Gather GVL will be open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday, & a.m. – midnight Friday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday.
Click here to learn more.
