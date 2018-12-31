MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Have you had trouble finding collard greens at your supermarket in the days leading up to New Year’s Day?
Newsweek is reporting a shortage of the southern holiday favorite around the South due to weather and disease-related issued with the crop.
The article cites bad weather from the Carolinas to Texas during the growing period, in which heavy rains from hurricanes led to stunted growth and other issues. Georgia, which is usually the largest collard greens producer in the country, was among the hardest hit.
A corporate spokesperson for Ingles confirmed that supermarket chain was experiencing a shortage.
The owner of the Mauldin Open Air Market on East Butler Road said on Monday that they were sold out but were expecting a late afternoon shipment and had pages of customers on a waiting list for the greens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.