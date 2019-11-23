GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One year after a plane crash that made national headlines, the survivors had the opportunity to meet the men and woman who saved them.
Sadly, the two pilots of the chartered jet that went down last September died on impact.
Despite the pain of knowing there were people they couldn't save, today was a bittersweet opportunity that many first responders had to see couple they saved.
The survivors heard stories of the risks the first responders took to save them.
For the past year, the first responders who worked this crash and the survivors have been replaying the day.
They got to talk about it and heal together. The couple who survived the crash says they are not only grateful to be alive, but for the generosity and compassion that was shown to them.
The deadly plane crash sent dozens of first responders to the Greenville downtown airport on September 27th of 2018.
Saturday morning, the two survivors of that crash had breakfast with the people who rescued them from the dangerous scene.
"What I heard today was they were calling people away from the plane because they expected it to blow up," says Marci Wilhelm.
Risking it all to save Marci and Steve, a couple from Tampa Bay Florida who say they are very grateful for the sacrifice.
Steve says, "they don’t get to see all their hard work and in our scenario a lot of people risk their lives to save our lives."
"Obviously it was the right decision that day and thank god for giving us the wisdom to make that decision," says Rick Williams.
A decision to do everything in their power to make sure this couple would live to be together again.
"I remember seeing my husband on the ground. I remember them wheeling him into surgery. They’re not telling me that he would be ok… but I am but he is," says Marci.
This couple says the support from a community, that didn't even know them kept coming.
"Uber drivers who wouldn’t let my husband pay, to restaurants that bought meals for him, the people who did my dad's laundry at the hotel," says Marci, "it’s something about this area that is special."
Their are resources that the department has in place to help those first responders who suffer with ptsd after calls like this one.
However, everyone in the room today says there is no better feeling than seeing the person they saved doing well after that call.
Marci and Steve made it possible for every first responder to go to Ice on Main for Free as a small token of their appreciation.
