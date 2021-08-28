St. James Dr. Plane Crash

The scene of a plane crash near St. James Dr. in Spartanburg. (Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)

PHOTOS: Plane Crashes along St. James Dr. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department confirmed that an airplane crashed along St. James Dr. on Saturday afternoon. 

Police say that the incident happened at around 12:45 p.m. 

According to SPD, units from the Spartanburg Fire Department and Spartanburg County Emergency Management are also responding. 

FOX Carolina has reached out to both agencies for more information. 

