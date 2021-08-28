St. James Dr. Plane Crash 1.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 2.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 3.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 4.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 5.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department confirmed that an airplane crashed along St. James Dr. on Saturday afternoon.
Police say that the incident happened at around 12:45 p.m.
According to SPD, units from the Spartanburg Fire Department and Spartanburg County Emergency Management are also responding.
FOX Carolina has reached out to both agencies for more information.
