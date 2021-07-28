GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A plane made an emergency landing at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) Wednesday morning after declaring an emergency, according to the airport.
Airport officials said Southwest flight 1092 left Columbus, Ohio at 6:50 a.m. to head to Sarasota, Florida when it diverted to GSP for an emergency.
The plane landed safely at 7:57 a.m. but the emergency on the plane has not be released.
