GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a plane landed safely at the Greenville Downtown Airport Thursday afternoon after reporting an aircraft emergency.
Donnie Porter, a spokesman for the police department, said fire crews were called to the airport shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Porter confirmed minutes later that the plane landed safely.
No other details were immediately available.
