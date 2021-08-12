UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Union County Thursday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Dispatch said the plane landed on Duncan Bypass and Union Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
There were no injuries.
This is all the information that we have at this time.
MORE NEWS: Police seek info after victim shot 10 times on porch in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.