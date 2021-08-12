Union plane

Scene where the plane made an emergency landing.

 (Viewer submitted photo)

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Union County Thursday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch said the plane landed on Duncan Bypass and Union Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

There were no injuries.

This is all the information that we have at this time.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

