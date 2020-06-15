RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) Residents in the Town of Rutherfordton should expect their power to go out for about an hour early Tuesday morning.
Though, officials say not to worry. Duke Energy has announced the planned power outage as part of continuing to improve the reliability of the power grid within the community.
Weather permitting, the outage will begin at 12:01 a.m. on June 16 and end at 1 a.m. However, if rain affects the outage, it will be conducted on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and last for the same amount of time.
Officials say the affected area will include the main body of the Town of Rutherfordton. This includes the area between Charlotte Road and Mountain Street - north to south - and Railroad Avenue to Ridgecrest Avenue - west to east.
A few areas outside of the main outage area will be affected, as well.
Officials suggest that any critical systems residents have running be powered down, and any safeguards for backing up computers be implemented before the scheduled outage.
"We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank you for your patience," the Rutherfordton Police Department said.
