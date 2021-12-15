POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Council voted against a new development plan that would have brought nearly 100 new homes to Powdersville.
According to officials, the proposed "Powdersville Walk" development would have been located on Powdersville Main.
Neighbors who spoke out against the proposal said nearby roads and schools did not have enough room to accommodate the new residents that the development would bring.
Ultimately the commission voted 4-2 against the proposal.
