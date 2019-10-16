Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - County council voted last night to give the city 26 million dollars that would fund a new convention center downtown on River Street.
That funding would require support from the city, county, and state.
The 68,000 square foot center would include two museums and a hotel. Support from the city for funding the convention center was initially delayed due to disagreements between the city and county. Greenville County Council initially wanted the city’s approval for its redevelopment of County Square. That was matched with the city asking the county to partner with it to develop the new conference center. It was all, however, contingent upon the mayor’s request for 10% of the county square project to include affordable housing.
The county did agree with the mayor to commit two million dollars over the next five years to pay for affordable housing in the city. As for the convention center, council members say there will not be a tax increase to help fund it.
The City Planning Commission plans to vote on the proposed County Square Project Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. FOX Carolina News will have a crew there to let you know how that vote that unfolds.
Related: Greenville County Council approves resolution to give the City $26M
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.