GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Councilman Lynn Ballard says he’s incredibly excited for a new convention center. He says it’s been a long time since counsel discussed plans for one, but a pandemic and some money hold-ups have gotten in the way.
Plans for new downtown Greenville Convention Center reignited amidst release of Governor McMaster's 2021 state budget
“The state commitment was still pending,“ he explained, “so now, here it is, and the project can go forward.“
Ballard says the city, county, and state are all contributing to this new project, which is a public and private partnership. City and county funds come from existing tax pools.
“We are talking about a smaller convention center to draw the small size conventions, with several hotels within walking distance of the venue,“ Ballard said.
The building will be erected near the Embassy suites off of River Street on the Reedy River. Ballard ads that it goes right along with the County Square redevelopment plan that’s been in the works for sometime.
“This is, I guess you my college, the last piece of the downtown redevelopment puzzle,” he remarked.
He says the cultural art aspect of the new center, combined with the downtown location – as opposed to the current center on Pleasantburg – makes all the difference.
“The transportation is no longer an issue, the hotels are no longer an issue, the restaurants are no longer an issue. It’s all right there,” Ballard said.
He also says that additional pieces of the county Square project, like the new county office building space, a parking deck, and mixed use retail, living, and more, will all complement one another.
“People can enjoy the entire town while they are here at a convention or on business,“ he said.
