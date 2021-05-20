ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of residents in Anderson County filed into the Center Rock Fire Department Thursday evening for a public hearing about a potential waterpark being placed in the River Forks Recreation Area.
The plan is receiving strong reaction, both for and against this possible new amenity.
Lake Hartwell is one of the jewels of Anderson County, now a developer says they have been asked by community members about bringing an inflatable waterpark to the River Forks Recreation Area for the summer, after another development on the lake, The Shores of Asbury, has been delayed.
We have learned the River Forks Recreation Area was leased to Anderson County by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in early 2021.
The developer tells us the park has had no security, relies on the honor system for gate fees, and is rarely, if ever, cleaned up.
"Adding another amenity to the park and not changing anything else in the park. Keeping it the same day use area that it's always been there, the same kind of hours that always been there. We think that by bringing this amenity we can keep this park open for Anderson County, provide security, provide 24 hour security, people to be there on the property 24 hours. Keep the boat ramp open," explained Karen Alayne McCullough, President of the Lake Hartwell Development Group.
McCullough, who is from the Upstate, says her goal is to provide the community with places to play and enjoy.
While there are community members who tell us they support the additional activities for everyone, we spoke with some who live right at the park that have concerns.
Ranging from what it would mean for traffic, the natural beauty of the area, and more.
"We're only concerned about change and how it would affect the park and or the traffic," explained Earl O'Brien, who lives in the area.
Some of those neighbors add that they aren't opposed to development, but want more transparency in the process.
Others that live by the lake tell us the River Forks area should not have a waterpark under any circumstance because of safety.
"I'd really like to see that revisited and leave our lake alone as far as the beauty in these smaller coves," said Claude Novack, who lives on Lake Hartwell.
The Lake Hartwell Association is also against putting the waterpark in River Forks right now.
We spoke with the president of the organization, Ray Fedele, who says he wants to evaluate the new development at Shores of Asbury before putting a waterpark at River Forks.
"Let's see if everybody is having fun, if the kids love it, if the grownups love it. The quality of the lake is maintained, we don't have any storm water problems. That type of thing," he said.
Since the River Forks area is being leased to Anderson County, the county council would have to approve the waterpark being placed there.
We have learned that there is currently not a timetable of if or when the county council would take that up in one of its meetings.
