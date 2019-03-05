CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Department of Plant Industry (DPI) at Clemson University, a state regulatory agency charged with protecting South Carolina from foreign plant predators, said now is a time to be on the lookout for an invasive species of plant life that can choke out other plants.
It’s called the fig buttercup.
“This is a bad plant,” said Sherry Aultman, the DPI manager for invasive species, in a news release.
Aultman added, “That’s why we’re reaching out and trying to teach people in affected areas to recognize it and report it. We want to stop it in its tracks and with assistance from the South Carolina Native Plant Society do what we can to eliminate it.”
Aultman said the fig buttercup will bloom in March. The blooming period will last about six weeks, before the fig buttercup continues its assault below ground. It’s what’s known as an “ephemeral perennial,” which means its above-ground life cycle lasts for just a short season.
Experts say there are two recognizable differences between fig buttercup and the native buttercups in South Carolina.
“The underside of the leaf looks like lizard skin,” Aultman said in the news release. “Our native buttercup has veins, but it doesn’t look reptilian like this one. Also, fig buttercup’s flower doesn’t show the traditional ‘cup’ that gives the buttercup its name.”
If you find anything you suspect is fig buttercup growing near you, email invasives@clemson.edu or call DPI at 864-646-2140.
