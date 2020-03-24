GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for Plastic Omnium confirmed a staffing company employee working at the Greer plant has tested positive for coronavirus.
The company learned about the diagnosis on Monday.
“The employee is currently being treated. To our knowledge, the individual never exhibited symptoms while at work,” said PO spokesman Tarick Dali in an email. “The last day this individual was inside the Greer facility was March 14. Upon receiving this information, we notified all PO employees, sent back home and quarantined the staffing company employees who worked in the same work cell as this individual.”
Dali said the Greer plant conducted an “immediate deep clean and thorough disinfection of all the work areas” where the patient worked, as well as the locker room, bathroom, canteen, and other common areas.
“A full cleaning of the plant is on going and will be ompleted by the end of the day. We reminded (workers of) all the measures already in place to protect the health and safety of all our employees, which is our top priority,” Dali said.
No other plant operations were impacted.
