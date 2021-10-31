Atlanta Braves' organist Matthew Kaminski plays an organ overlooking Truist Field before Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Kaminski, the organist since the start of the 2009 season, has performed at more than 1,000 games and become a bit of a cult figure with the witty selections that he plays as walk-up music for opposing players. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)