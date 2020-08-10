College football players from across the country are uniting. They want to save a season threatened by the pandemic and make sure they won't be left out of the big decisions anymore. After Clemson star Trevor Lawrence sparked a movement by tweeting "we want to play," he was contacted by a player activist from Michigan. In a couple hours, two hashtags -- WeWantToPlay and WeAreUnited -- merged. Not only do the players want to play, but they want to create a players association for college football.
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
