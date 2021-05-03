ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A question remains six years later, "Where is Leonna Wright?"
Anderson County deputies charged two brothers, Travis and Donnie Jones, back in 2020. They say they're behind Leonna's disappearance. Community activist Traci Fant has rigorously fought alongside Leonna's family for answers from the moment the 1-year-old went missing.
"Here we are six years later almost approaching her seventh birthday, and we’re still asking that same question where is Leonna Wright?" Fant said.
Monday night, she's took it one step further by honoring the missing baby with a potential playground in Pendleton. While Fant said she can't control the disappearance, she can remind people what one little girl represents.
She's proposing building a playground in Leonna's honor and she presented the thought to council Monday night. The council voted unanimously to move forward with the project. They say it turns tragedy into testimony.
"It will also give information for parents like if your child goes missing contact these agencies and different things like that. So I think it will be a beautiful way to represent her and all of the children that are missing across SC," Fant said.
Mayor Crenshaw said a commercial playground could cost $10,000 or more. Traci Fant said the real work begin with funding now. Her organization, Freedom Fighters has already donated $1000 to the cause. She plans to create a go fund me page to help with the effort.
