Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - New documents filed indicate a man charged in the murder of a Pisgah Inn co-worker has reached a plea agreement.
The details of the plea aren't known at this time, but according to on-line records a hearing that was originally scheduled for today in Asheville was cancelled, and replaced with a plea hearing on August 26.
21-year-old Derek Shawn Pendergraft was indicted for first degree murder and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse resulting in the death of his co-worker Sara Ellis in July of 2018.
Back in December, Pendergraft appeared in court to have his charge of second degree murder updated to first degree murder.
Previously it was said if convicted he could face life in prison for the charge. Since the plea is not yet public, there's no word on how this will impact his sentence.
