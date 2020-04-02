MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Many businesses across the state closed Monday at 5 pm because of an executive order from Gov. McMaster shutting down non-essential businesses to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"Its going to have a big impact because the majority of us, this is the only job we have", said Avery Palmer, a barber at Next Level Barbershop in Mauldin.
Concerns over how to get income were on the minds of many as they prepared to shut their doors for 2 weeks according to the Governors order.
"I understand the reason but we are self employed and we got families at home", said Terri Evans, a stylist at the Beautiful U Salon in Mauldin.
While some agree with the decision, others do not. "I totally disagree with it", said Rob Robertson, the owner of Next Level Barbershop, "Its going to effect us in a negative way. I still have a lease, that I have to fulfill as far as on this building. Outside of that, I have 9 employees in here, that are out of work. I mean, they're talking about unemployment , we don't know when it would kick in."
Hairstylist Terri Evans worries about what people will try to do while salons and barbershops are closed. "Please do not cut your hair, do not relax it, do not put any color in it, I mean, I know you're going to be struggling out here. I'm down to 3 fingernails. I don't want ya'll coming back in 2-3 weeks you know and your hair gone and we have to weave you some in".
