Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday morning, firefighters with the Parker District Fire Department were on the scene of a fire along the side of Poinsett Highway.
According to firefighters, the call came in around 5 a.m. and happened near a bridge on Poinsett Highway.
Right now we haven't confirmed exactly what was on fire or what sparked the flames, but firefighters have set up a detour in the area of the fire.
We're told that coming from Travelers Rest on 276, drivers will have to detour onto Furman Road and take it back to 276. Drivers coming from Greenville will need to turn onto Furman Hall Road to North Pleasantburg.
As of 7:52 a.m. our crew says the detours are gone and the highway is reopened.
